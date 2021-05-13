DIZZARRO

Maalavaa Construction Exterior Cleaning Co.

DIZZARRO
DIZZARRO
  • Save
Maalavaa Construction Exterior Cleaning Co. dizzarro design graphicdesign graphics website design webdesign website ux design uxdesign ux ui uxui ui design uidesign ui ux uiux brand design graphic design wordpress design web design ux ui
Download color palette

Complete Website UI makeover done in two resolutions: Desktop & Mobile. Software used:
Figma - main part of work + style guide (new fonts, new alignments, new colour pallet, improved UX, sharpened UI, created new graphic elements)
Adobe Illustrator was used for graphics and illustrations.
Re-designed considering Elementor, WordPress best practices.

DIZZARRO
DIZZARRO

More by DIZZARRO

View profile
    • Like