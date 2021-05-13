Sylwia Staszewska

Sylwia Staszewska
Sylwia Staszewska
Crazy Grapefruits GIF procreate illustration 2d gif animated animation design gif motion graphic design motion graphics
Being a total colour-freak, I wanted to create something that shows how slight changes of RGB affect specific colour shade.

Sylwia Staszewska
Sylwia Staszewska

