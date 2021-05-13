Sepideh Mirtalebi

Ad registration app

Sepideh Mirtalebi
Sepideh Mirtalebi
  • Save
Ad registration app yellow vehicle car mobile minimal design clean branding app android
Download color palette

Hello every body,
This design is relevant to Completing the car ad registration process in an Ad registration app.

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2021
Sepideh Mirtalebi
Sepideh Mirtalebi

More by Sepideh Mirtalebi

View profile
    • Like