The design features the meeting of the Apex Predators of the jungle that are ferocious, dominant, and versatile.

The artwork illustrates a TIGER and a SNAKE that is symbolic of bravery and wise respectively sizing up each other.

Here the tiger growls and shows his dominance after sensing a movement in the trees. The artwork shows the stance of the tiger that is in position and ready for attack and a snake that is camouflaged between the trees and stalking its prey.

Both the predators tracking their surrounding motion and waiting for a perfect opportunity to strike.