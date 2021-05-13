Jānis Kormis

Cavex Logotype carbon arrows minimal visual identity brand identity logo design branding logo
A logotype I made for a carbon value exchange (cavex).
The symbol is constructed focusing on the exchange process and illustrated as two opposite direction arrows in the shape of the circle.

