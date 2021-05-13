Hello (again) Dribbble!

Guess who’s back on Dribbble? Or may I say, guess who is finally ready to post here?

Hi everyone, my name is Félix Botella and I’m a French product and UI/UX designer based in Paris.

-

Today, I’m finally happy to introduce you my REAL first shot on the Dribbble platform. Why real ? Because all the content I’m about to share here comes from the real me, the one who loves to create and drawing since his childhood!

As you can notice, this is actually my second shot. I’ve released the first one in June 2015…almost 6 years ago! So what happened ? Why did I stop directly to post just at the beginning, and where have I been all this time? Let me reassure you, I’m not a victim of the Thanos snap. 😁

Back in 2015, just after being graduated from my industrial design school (Strate - School of Design in Paris) and being back back from an amazing internship in Bangalore (India), I was looking for my first job and I was barely lost.

All I had to present was my portfolio I did at school, which contained a several industrial design creations, but not the best ones. Still, I’ve decided to join Dribbble, thanks to the invitation of my friend Claire Paoletti (I still thank you today for inviting me 🥳), and to start posting my industrial work. My first shot was a picture of a chair that I’ve designed in 2012 called Jesse. I remember I got a lot of pressure by publishing it, asking my friends how good it was before posting. After various review, I added my chair Jesse as my first Dribbble shot, but I had a feeling that it wasn’t exactly the perfect representation of my universe.

I’ve always loved to draw characters, but I didn’t got any chance to mix my two passion : industrial design and character design…

…until I got my first job! Which is actually my own startup that I’ve cofounded with four of my teammates, and where I’m still working when I’m writing those lines.

Our startup is called EzyGain (www.ezygain.com), and we are developing walking rehabilitation treadmills with a pelvis weight lightening process for people with loss of autonomy and the elderly. The device is also connected to an app which contains some serious game and biofeedback analysis.

My designer job here is to take care of the industrial design of our treadmills but not only: I got a chance to develop the UI/UX design of our app connected to our devices and various serious game to help our patients improve walking and balance with cognitive stimulation exercises. Therefore, I had to create some fancy characters with different level design for each games.

Being a co-founder of a medical startup and having the entire responsibility of design made me learn a lot about my profession, and I finally found some answers about what I really love to do as a designer. During this long journey, I’ve spent a lot of time to improve my design skills, become interested in UI/UX design, and especially in character and game design.

This is why I come back today on Dribbble, 6 years later and a lot of content to share which are a better representation of my work ans skills. I hope you will love my posts as I’ve loved to create them. I’m also looking forward to read all of your feedback and to discover your work, you can count on me by cheering you up and by following your designer journey as well!

Cheers guys, happy to finally arrive in the big Dribbble family!

-

PS : I obviously still love industrial design, and my first shot from 2015 means something for me because it represent how I started. Also, I’ve built my chair with my dad and my late grandfather, this is why I will never delete it and keep it as a memory of how 3 generation has worked together on the same project. 💪