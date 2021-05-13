Yulia Lapteva

Vector woman portrait

Yulia Lapteva
Yulia Lapteva
  • Save
Vector woman portrait modern design adobe illustrator minimalistic vector design vector art aesthetic minimalism woman digital portrait portrait vector portrait иллюстратор illustration векторная иллюстрация vector graphic illustrator digital illustration vector illustration vector illustrator vector
Download color palette

The artwork is based on the photo of @jayden_fa (inst)

Yulia Lapteva
Yulia Lapteva

More by Yulia Lapteva

View profile
    • Like