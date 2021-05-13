Tack: Filter Components

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey Guys! Tack is featured on Product Hunt
Tack allows you to track time your team spent on projects or tasks and helps you gain valuable insights on your projects, revenue, team performance in real-time. Also, helps you make beautiful visual reports that can be shared with your clients.
Here are the highlights of the Tack’s features so far:
— Track time from anywhere with our IOS, Desktop, Chrome extension, or web app
— Timer and manual mode
— Branded reports
— Project insights
— Clean and minimal design
— Labor cost & profit
— Project estimate
— Apps & integrations
— Time approval
— Scheduled reminders and reports
— And many more...
Tack is free with unlimited tracking, projects, reports, and users.