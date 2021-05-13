Twist Open UX

GigaCars - Website and Mobile Site

GigaCars - Website and Mobile Site
Giga Cars is India’s largest showroom for buying and selling used cars, providing the widest option of cars to choose from under one roof.
Twist Open built out their Service Design blueprints, customer experience strategy, and the ux design of their web and mobile platform.
Posted on May 13, 2021
