Shayan Umar
Redwhale

Un Meuble

Shayan Umar
Redwhale
Shayan Umar for Redwhale
Hire Us
  • Save
Un Meuble web design agency design inspiration furniture app funiture web design furniture store furniture shop furniture website furniture uiux designer modern design brand identity uiux design landing page design brand design graphic design web design landing page unique design
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers,
Here comes the new design for today.
Now, This time I have come with really different and unique idea to share with you guys with some multiple combination of color effects. Its just a design inspiration Un Meuble isn't a furniture brand its just a design inspiration and and Un Meuble is a french word that means furniture, and this idea is all based on a minimal home furniture. so that's why I chosen to design this very differently.
I hope you once again really like this design inspiration and also my work.
Please like and Follow me
and press L to show your love and appreciate my work through your positive feedback.
Looking forward
Shayan.

Redwhale
Redwhale
Hire Us

More by Redwhale

View profile
    • Like