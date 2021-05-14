Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Veri Best Donuts® - "Mr. Donut"

donuts design illustration gold lettering branding
Veri Best Donuts has been around Columbus since 1954, its closed back in 2016 and now its coming back. They never really had any branding and I am so stoked to have been asked to brand this local favorite. I reworked my donut character as finally found use for him! Welcome back! Amazing donuts, let's go!!! As always feedback and comments are welcomed and appreciated.

Posted on May 14, 2021
Southern Creative Huggin' Necks & Breakin' Bread
