Veri Best Donuts® - "Mr. Donut"

Veri Best Donuts has been around Columbus since 1954, its closed back in 2016 and now its coming back. They never really had any branding and I am so stoked to have been asked to brand this local favorite. I reworked my donut character as finally found use for him! Welcome back! Amazing donuts, let's go!!! As always feedback and comments are welcomed and appreciated.