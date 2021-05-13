Mike Jones

Veri Best Donuts®

Veri Best Donuts has been around Columbus since 1954, it closed back in 2016 and now they are coming back! They never really had any branding and I am so stoked to brand this local favorite. Welcome back! Amazing donuts, let's go!!! As always feedback and comments are welcomed and appreciated.

