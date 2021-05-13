OneSignal macOS SDK Setup Redesign

I redesigned the OneSignal notification setup for macOS developers - so if youre running a Mac desktop or laptop app and looking for a notif provider we've got you covered with the easiest integration flow on the planet!

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".

Come build the future of notifications! We're hiring a Visual Communications Designer, a Designer and a VP to help design our messaging console used by 1 million app developers.

Apply at onesignal.com/careers