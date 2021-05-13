OneSignal macOS SDK Setup Redesign

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I redesigned the OneSignal notification setup for macOS developers - so if youre running a Mac desktop or laptop app and looking for a notif provider we've got you covered with the easiest integration flow on the planet!
Come build the future of notifications! We're hiring a Visual Communications Designer, a Designer and a VP to help design our messaging console used by 1 million app developers.
Apply at onesignal.com/careers