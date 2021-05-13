Radhika Khanzode

36 Days of Type -08 | 2021

adobe illustrator vector floral design illustration design typography
It's my first shot from my 36 Days of Type project.

"36 Days of Type" is a project inviting all the Graphic Artists, Designers and Illustrators from all around the world to draw or express their particular interpretation of letters and numbers each day for 36 days.

I decided to pick floral theme for my first attempt at 36 Days of Type.

Posted on May 13, 2021
