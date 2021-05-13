Iván Soria

Esto no es radio: Programs filters and categories

Iván Soria
Iván Soria
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette
  1. Programas Interactions.mp4
  2. Programas Interactions_1.mp4

Esto no es radio.
https://estonoesradio.mx/programas

A simple filtering-by-category interaction with an animated button.

Iván Soria
Iván Soria
Creativity Vigilante, Awwwards Dev Jury and Design Comedian.
Hire Me

More by Iván Soria

View profile
    • Like