Groppe - Nonprofit WordPress Theme

Groppe is a fully functioned and fundraising charity WordPress theme that helps you to create a beautiful non-profit organization website. You can promote everywhere with a highly featured donation plugin and enriched layouts that make people believe in causes.
Main Features:
Premade Home Demos
Different Header Styles
Multiple Color Options
Dedicated Donation Plugin
Incredible Donation System and layouts
Amazing Events Platform Powered by The Event Calendar
Events Calendar
Beautiful & Interactive Inner Pages
Two Stunning Blog Design Options
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
WPBakery Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
Mail Chimp
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready
Features:
Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials
Download Groppe WordPress Theme