UI Redesign For Nairaland

I have been an avid user of the Nairaland site for years but I really hated the User Interface. So yesterday, whilst scrolling through local news and having breakfast, I got the idea to design an intuitive UI for the site. With a neater arrangement of the features in a simple, functional aesthetic, the new design packs in many features in a way that looks elegant rather than clunky.