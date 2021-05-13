Siddharth Chakraborty
Mental Health Awareness Month 2021 | A to H #36daysoftype

Siddharth Chakraborty
Siddharth Chakraborty for Nickelfox
Mental Health Awareness Month 2021 | A to H #36daysoftype
Download color palette
Emotional well-being is equally the need of the hour and shall be given, equal importance as it’s given to the safety measures to prevent COVID in the current times.
I hope you know that you're not alone when you're fighting through this!

I recently took up the #36daysoftype Challenge and wanted to take Mental health as the theme for the same. As the month of May is considered as the mental health awareness month!

Let me know what you guys think and if I should continue with the series!

