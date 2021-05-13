Sunil K

INVESTMENT BANKING

Sunil K
Sunil K
  • Save
INVESTMENT BANKING powerpoint design black white investment banking powerpoint presentation design
Download color palette

A design portfolio displaying an investment company presentation. The design content and ideology is referenced from Edward D. Jones & Co., L.P., an investment company, from their appropriate Wikipedia page and the company website, used solely for the purpose of portraying the powerpoint design.

Sunil K
Sunil K

More by Sunil K

View profile
    • Like