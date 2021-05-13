Online eLearning Web App Design

Advance your career with online courses in programming, data science, and many more with this eLearning web app.

Here we have designed an eye-catching landing page that engages visitors and encourages them to get started. Using high quality and customized illustration we spice up this web app and high-end feel.

The effective Numbers of online courses, professional mentors, and followers clearly communicate with the users and helps them to take the next action.

Tools: Adobe XD and Adobe Illustrator

