Online eLearning Web App Design

Advance your career with online courses in programming, data science, and many more with this eLearning web app.
Here we have designed an eye-catching landing page that engages visitors and encourages them to get started. Using high quality and customized illustration we spice up this web app and high-end feel.
The effective Numbers of online courses, professional mentors, and followers clearly communicate with the users and helps them to take the next action.
Tools: Adobe XD and Adobe Illustrator
