Tony Conte

SoMuchToDo

Tony Conte
Tony Conte
  • Save
SoMuchToDo todo app todolist todo app branding
Download color palette

working on a new app, SoMuchToDo to help users reduce anxiety and stay focused on getting things done. ✨ here's a first look at the app icon.

Join our beta and get lifetime access: ✌️
https://smtd.carrd.co/

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2021
Tony Conte
Tony Conte

More by Tony Conte

View profile
    • Like