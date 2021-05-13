LEP1EJ

NoBa - Branding

LEP1EJ
LEP1EJ
  • Save
NoBa - Branding clean silver orange envelopes envelope law nobar noba notary stationery stationary branding lep1ej
Download color palette

We have created envelopes that communicate the nature of the correspondence with their appearance. The orange envelope is good news, thanks, successes. Light is everyday formalities and dark is important official news.

Full project on behance: https://www.behance.net/lep1ej/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lep1ej/

LEP1EJ
LEP1EJ

More by LEP1EJ

View profile
    • Like