What is Iboga?

What is Iboga?
Iboga is the shortened version of Tabernanthe iboga, a small tree/shrub found throughout the Congo basin but mainly found in Gabon.  Iboga refers to the root bark that is collected from the base and roots of the iboga tree. The root bark is dried and then shaved, and consumed in this raw form by people... Visit at https://www.tabularasaretreat.com/ibogaine/what-is-iboga/

Posted on May 13, 2021
