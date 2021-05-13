🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Just a simple signup form that I made a few days ago for a dummy company display, a digital platform where artists and designers can share their works.
Press "L" if you like the design, feedbacks are always welcomed and greatly appreciated so write away! I appreciate and read every single comments that I can get in my posts ❤️
Help me grow as a UI/UX Designer 😀
Artwork is made by Petar Petkovski, downloaded from Unsplash