Mask Mode

Mask Mode figma productdesign mask covid feature uxdesign uidesign uiux
During this pandemic era, mask is *The* most important part in our daily life.
Thought of giving a shot by implementing new "Mask mode" feature in login forms.
Hoping that this creative feature will be implemented soon :)

Posted on May 13, 2021
