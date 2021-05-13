Sharmila Manicks

Identity proofs - Skeumorphic icons

Sharmila Manicks
Sharmila Manicks
  • Save
Identity proofs - Skeumorphic icons onboardingiconset onboarding ui skeuomorphic skeumorphism iconset delivery app deliveryapdesigns deliveryapp icon ux ui vector adobe-illustrator illustration
Download color palette

Here is a set of Identity proofs- skeumorphic icon set which I worked on while working on an onboarding project :)

Sharmila Manicks
Sharmila Manicks

More by Sharmila Manicks

View profile
    • Like