Sharmila Manicks

Icon set for an onboarding project

Sharmila Manicks
Sharmila Manicks
  • Save
Icon set for an onboarding project onboardingicons onboarding ui mobileappdesign mobile graphical deliveryappicons android mobileapp ui ux design vector adobe-illustrator illustration
Download color palette

Here is a set of icons which I handcrafted for an onboarding project for a delivery app. Press L if you like it :)

Sharmila Manicks
Sharmila Manicks

More by Sharmila Manicks

View profile
    • Like