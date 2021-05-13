Softensy

Alaska product page

Softensy
Softensy
  • Save
Alaska product page web minimal branding ux figma ui app design
Download color palette

Hi guys. We would like to continue to acquaint you with the Alaska project. 💧
It is a platform that allows stores to order water without the involvement of sales representatives. ☑️
We decided to make an unusual product page,
we hope you enjoy this idea. 💙

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2021
Softensy
Softensy

More by Softensy

View profile
    • Like