Estúdio Meles

Packaging Bakery

Estúdio Meles
Estúdio Meles
  • Save
Packaging Bakery minimal design luanda angola branding bakery bread
Download color palette

Etaquipao its the first e-commerce for sale by subscription and delivery of bread on Angola - Luanda.

The complete project is on behance.

https://www.behance.net/Estudiomeles

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2021
Estúdio Meles
Estúdio Meles

More by Estúdio Meles

View profile
    • Like