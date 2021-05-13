🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Folks!
Coffee is an everyday necessity. Here my new shot about Coffee Shop Mobile App.
This Coffee Shop App brings access to premium coffee right in the palm of your hands. Order and pay through the app, pick up from specific locations, or deliver right at your doorstep; coffee has never been made simpler and more accessible.
Hope you like it. Let me know your thoughts in comments. I'll be happy for any feedback.😊
Be sure to follow our @Multiqos team for regular updates. Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Drop us a few lines at biz@multiqos.com
Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator
