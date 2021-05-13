Danica Mitchell

SPY+ Happy Lens Mascot

SPY+ Happy Lens Mascot surrealist mascot explainer video character eye aftereffects animation
Starting to get into animation! Check out the full Happy Lens explainer video for SPY+, made by yours truly:
https://www.spyoptic.com/happy

Posted on May 13, 2021
