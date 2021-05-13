Zeljko Ivanovic

Delivery Man

Zeljko Ivanovic
Zeljko Ivanovic
Hire Me
  • Save
Delivery Man minimalist logo logo designer for hire packaging shipping company logo shipping box logistic negative space minimalist minimal logo design logo designer tools builder worker construction heavy holding box package carrier delivery logo delivery man
Download color palette

Delivery man logo in negative space.
I am available for new projects!

Zeljko Ivanovic
Zeljko Ivanovic
Logo Design and Branding.
Hire Me

More by Zeljko Ivanovic

View profile
    • Like