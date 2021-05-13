Aloysius Patrimonio

Hidden Valley Nature Trail in Joshua Tree National Park WPA

WPA Poster Art of the Great Burrito rock formation in the Real Hidden Valley area of Joshua Tree National Park, California done in works project administration style or federal art project style.

