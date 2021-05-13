Aloysius Patrimonio

Barker Dam in Joshua Tree National Park WPA

Barker Dam in Joshua Tree National Park WPA landscape scenery forest flora national monument mountain range national park mountain trail reservoir lake dam nature trail wpa
WPA Poster Art of Barker Dam within the Wonderland of Rocks in Joshua Tree National Park located in California United States done in works project administration style or federal art project style.

