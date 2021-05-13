Brevan Howard • Rebrand & Site Redesign

New Work

We recently launched a new brand and redesigned site experience for global hedge fund, Brevan Howard.

The nearly 20 year old asset management firm entrusted us to develop a contemporary brand platform that differentiates them while maintaining trust through heritage.

Incredibly proud of our team and tremendous client partners at Brevan Howard for the successful launch.

Services

Brand Identity System

UX Design

UI Design

Animation

Responsive Development

See the site:

https://brevanhoward.com/