Brevan Howard • Rebrand & Site Redesign

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
New Work
↳
We recently launched a new brand and redesigned site experience for global hedge fund, Brevan Howard.
The nearly 20 year old asset management firm entrusted us to develop a contemporary brand platform that differentiates them while maintaining trust through heritage.
Incredibly proud of our team and tremendous client partners at Brevan Howard for the successful launch.
Services
Brand Identity System
UX Design
UI Design
Animation
Responsive Development
See the site:
https://brevanhoward.com/