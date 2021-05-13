Aman Tripathi

E-commerce app

Aman Tripathi
Aman Tripathi
  • Save
E-commerce app brand designs uiux product design product ui illustration minimal icon branding adobexd website web design app
Download color palette

Hey! 🤟
- from last few weeks i'm working on this project, this is an ecommerce app where you can buy & sell Flowers. hope you like, let me know what's your thoughts on this .

& i'm available for freelance project
So, if have an idea?
mail me at - tripathiaman206@gmail.com
we'll turn that idea into digital product 😎


Instagram

Aman Tripathi
Aman Tripathi

More by Aman Tripathi

View profile
    • Like