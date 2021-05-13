Ismael Marquez

Imagineify

Ismael Marquez
Ismael Marquez
  • Save
Imagineify logodesign illustration vector logo identity design design branding brand
Download color palette

Logo Design for startup digital branding agency Imagineify. The concept behind this logo is an eyeball looking through a magnifying glass, thus visually communicating the idea of expanding our imagination through a lens in order to obtain and bring to life a more focused and clear idea.

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2021
Ismael Marquez
Ismael Marquez

More by Ismael Marquez

View profile
    • Like