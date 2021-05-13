5 - Crytofolio App

This is my submission for an online design challenge.

Problem Statement: When I buy cryptocurrency, I need a way to see my investment portfolio, so I can see if my investments are going up or down.

My Solution : Cryptofolio is an app which allows user to view the trending cryptocurrencies and invest in them. Apart from the general facilities like stop losses, batting average, and other strategies which are key for day-trading, the app also allows the user to keep track of the investments by showing the current trend of the stocks which are opened by the user. (Which is really useful for long-term investors).

Press "L" or "F" if you like my work.

Also feel free to leave your feedback. It really means a lot to me :)

Feel free to check out my

Behance Portfolio | Personal website | Instagram

If you have any queries, drop me a mail at : kailashsr38@gmail.com

Thank you!