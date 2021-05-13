Trending designs to inspire you
Previous work sample (portfolio):
https://www.behance.net/saberin211b8a4
CREATIVE LOGO DESIGN.
We are introducing professional LOGO/ BRAND, Custom Design and PACKAGING design in an affordable range.
#Offering unlimited initial design concept until you choose the final design.
#No hidden or extra charges.
#we only charge you, for delivering final files.
Vector files, AI, JPEG file, SVG, TIFF, PDF file, Font file, PNG file.
Amazon Product label
Pixel Perfect and print-ready
100% unique and creative label
To hire/contact or any query:
E-mail: saberin2117@gmail.com
Skype: live:131902717d73bdfc
https://twitter.com/home?refsrc
Instagram - @saberin2117
https://dribbble.com/saberin