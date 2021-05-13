Saberin hasan

Creative Logo design

Saberin hasan
Saberin hasan
  • Save
Creative Logo design 3d animations adobe graphicdesigns designs logos designerneeded animation illustration flat minimal web app typography ui ux vector logo packaging adobe illustrator
Download color palette

Previous work sample (portfolio):
https://www.behance.net/saberin211b8a4

CREATIVE LOGO DESIGN.

We are introducing professional LOGO/ BRAND, Custom Design and PACKAGING design in an affordable range.

#Offering unlimited initial design concept until you choose the final design.

#No hidden or extra charges.

#we only charge you, for delivering final files.

Vector files, AI, JPEG file, SVG, TIFF, PDF file, Font file, PNG file.
Amazon Product label
Pixel Perfect and print-ready
100% unique and creative label

To hire/contact or any query:
E-mail: saberin2117@gmail.com
Skype: live:131902717d73bdfc
https://twitter.com/home?refsrc
Instagram - @saberin2117
https://dribbble.com/saberin

Saberin hasan
Saberin hasan

More by Saberin hasan

View profile
    • Like