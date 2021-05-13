Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cake School | Landing Page for expert pastry chef

Cake School | Landing Page for expert pastry chef landing page confectionary cake figma web ux ui design
We worked with an expert pastry chef, the task was to increase the conversion to purchase on the site, worked out the structure of the site, both semantic and visual.

Since we worked out the information on the meanings, this allowed us to set up targeted advertising and attract more leads, and not just followers from Instagram.

After redesigning the existing site, the conversion increased by 15% and amounted to 23%.

Posted on May 13, 2021
