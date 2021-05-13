CAR REPAIR SHOP - Logo Design 🚗💪

This logo made for one of my dearest client who wants a create, macho/manly logo with strong and bold impression for his car repair shop. He approves the sketches and love the result.

::: Made in Adobe Illustrator (vector)

::: Thanks to @agussatrya99 !!! 👏👏👏

WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THIS ONE?

ANY CRITICS/COMMENTS?

Leave down below, i appreciate all your feedbacks!