Wanda TN ( OPEN FOR NEW PROJECT)

CAR REPAIR SHOP - Logo Design 🚗💪

CAR REPAIR SHOP - Logo Design 🚗💪
CAR REPAIR SHOP - Logo Design 🚗💪
This logo made for one of my dearest client who wants a create, macho/manly logo with strong and bold impression for his car repair shop. He approves the sketches and love the result.
::: Made in Adobe Illustrator (vector)
::: Thanks to @agussatrya99 !!! 👏👏👏

WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THIS ONE?
ANY CRITICS/COMMENTS?
Leave down below, i appreciate all your feedbacks!

