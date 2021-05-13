Investo stock trading web design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, guys here is the landing page design we did for the investo platform. Investo provides premium stock trading intel/info for modern short-term and long-term traders. Let me know your thoughts, cheers!
We are available for branding and digital product development projects.
https://xentury.design/
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.