Cornerstone University | Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
University websites should have personality, they should be as authentic as the traditions developed on campus. Cornerstone wanted us bring who they are into the digital space.
The challenge was to bring 4 different types of students, at different places in the educational journey. A wide range of user ages and needs. Different marketing departments, admission counselors, combining together for one goal and one university.
Take a look View Site.
XXX
Have a project? We would love to hear from you.
Email us at hello@wearetbx.com or tell us about your project.