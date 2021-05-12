Jan Jose

Learn typing with Fixkey - Landing Page design

landing page design
This is a landing page design for keyboard typing lessons .

The user persona was goal-directed where the main goal was to learn typing. Major pain points here were:
1. Lack of structure for typing lessons
2. Lack of incentive to continue after initial lessons

This landing page doesn't beat around the bush and lets the user start typing the moment they land on the page. At the same time, it let's users see the key features through quick-to-understand, consistent visuals.

May 12, 2021
