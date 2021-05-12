Gaz Newton - City song [single]

The third single art I worked to support Gaz Newton's Loveheroin album release is called City Song.

I used the track title as an excuse to find as many cool buildings to assemble together in a coherent ensemble.

The process to get to the final concept took us through some fun detours, playing off of the narrator's strong expressions of lust for their partner. You can see some of them in the attachments. I also go to create a lot of analog distortion of type elements using my scanner.

Listen to City Song on Bandcamp, admire the art on Apple Music, and enjoy the music video!