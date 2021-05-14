Figma button component

A word about Figma variants. Well, this looks beautiful and is really helpful. But I still think there’s something off about how we should create every state for each of the variants of every variant. I realize that Figma is trying to balance between being powerful and easy to use. And that’s why they chose this approach over something like variables and modifiers (honestly, I don’t know why). But I just miss the times when all Figma updates were as useful as elegant and I just couldn’t get enough of how clever and efficient every new feature was. Still, it’s hard to overestimate what Figma brings to the design process. I just hope this skyrocketing rise and becoming an industry default will not make another bloated Photoshop out of nifty Figma.