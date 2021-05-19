Welcome to Socially

We've taken a modern approach to this while also keep the design minimal and clean! What do you think Dribbblers?

Find this design here https://www.pixeltrue.com/ui-packs/social-media-app

We can help you create a high-quality custom design without breaking the bank. If you would like to collaborate with us, email us directly at andy@pixeltrue.com.

For more inspiration, follow us on

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/pixeltruedesigns

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/pixeltrue.designs/

Check out more of our FREE Illustrations packs at https://www.pixeltrue.com/free-illustrations