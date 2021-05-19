Pixel True

Welcome to Socially

Pixel True
Pixel True
Hire Me
  • Save
Welcome to Socially uikit ux ui animated illustration animated website graphicdesign graphics illustration design
Welcome to Socially uikit ux ui animated illustration animated website graphicdesign graphics illustration design
Welcome to Socially uikit ux ui animated illustration animated website graphicdesign graphics illustration design
Download color palette
  1. 6050aa3d2ad1697342aaac0a_Preview 5-p-800.png
  2. 6050aa3d6e49c938a5b70547_Preview 3-p-800.png
  3. 6050aa3d1b12d1785f483501_Preview 4-p-800.png

We've taken a modern approach to this while also keep the design minimal and clean! What do you think Dribbblers?

Find this design here https://www.pixeltrue.com/ui-packs/social-media-app

We can help you create a high-quality custom design without breaking the bank. If you would like to collaborate with us, email us directly at andy@pixeltrue.com.

For more inspiration, follow us on
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/pixeltruedesigns
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/pixeltrue.designs/

Check out more of our FREE Illustrations packs at https://www.pixeltrue.com/free-illustrations

Pixel True
Pixel True
A full-service design agency - affordable yet awesome!
Hire Me

More by Pixel True

View profile
    • Like