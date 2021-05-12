Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gaz Newton - Colorado [single]

Gaz Newton - Colorado [single]
After the work we did on Three Minutes to the Ground, we started exploring visuals for the next single off of the album Loveheroin. The track is called Colorado.

We also made a large amount of variations for this one, but they were less intense in differences.

As usual, it's wild to see art I designed on Apple Music/iTunes/CarPlay.

You can listen to Colorado on Bandcamp as well, or watch the music video.

Rebound of
Gaz Newton - Three minutes to the ground [single]
By Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
