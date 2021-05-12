Mighty Urban Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
(UNUSED LOGO - FOR SALE)
Availabel for sale at Scalebranding : https://scalebranding.com/product/81179/
------------------------------
The beautiful and elegant concept forms a deer head and has the letters M and U inside. This logo is elegant, strong, memorable and versatile. It has a solid and ideal shape and reliable in all sizes and colors, suitable for various industries.
-----------------------------
My Service is available for worldwide
Looking for a graphic designer ? Just contact me on :
email : marchelhadis@gmail.com
instagram : instagram.com/logoby.mh
Hope we can work together :D