Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anggiat Manuel
One Week Wonders

Lans.io - Insurance Landing Page

Anggiat Manuel
One Week Wonders
Anggiat Manuel for One Week Wonders
Hire Us
  • Save
Lans.io - Insurance Landing Page design ux ui home page ui webdesign web website homepage landing page design landing design landingpage healthy health insurance life insurance insurance company insurtech insurance health app healthcare health
Lans.io - Insurance Landing Page design ux ui home page ui webdesign web website homepage landing page design landing design landingpage healthy health insurance life insurance insurance company insurtech insurance health app healthcare health
Download color palette
  1. Frame 58 (2).png
  2. MacBook Pro - 6 (2).png

Hello, all! This is the exploration of the insurance site that I did. What do you think? is that good? cool? that's what I want to hear from you!

Leave your opinion in the comments below! 😉

----------------

Make your project even cooler!
owwstudio@gmail.com

Check us out:
Instagram | Behance | Shop at UI8

One Week Wonders
One Week Wonders
Hire Us

More by One Week Wonders

View profile
    • Like